APSU Women’s Basketball kicks off ASUN play against Bellarmine at F&M Bank Arena

Austin Peay (7-7) vs. Bellarmine (5-7)

Thursday, January 4th, 2024 | 2:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena | WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team begins Atlantic Sun Conference play against Bellarmine on Thursday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. The tip-off is at 2:00pm.

The Governors defeated Miami (OH), 53-44, Saturday with Shamarre Hale leading the team with her 18-point performance. Hale also grabbed eight rebounds, had three blocks, and recorded one steal.

La’Nya Foster made her first start as a Gov and her eight-point, six-rebound performance earned her ASUN Freshman of the Week honors. She is the first Governor to receive the weekly award since Anala Nelson on February 23rd, 2023.

The Governors finished their nonconference schedule 7-7 and are currently fifth in the conference.

Bellarmine enters Thurday’s contest after a 70-66 win against Ohio in Louisville, Saturday. Miyah Brown led the way for the Knights with her 18 points and eight rebounds. The sophomore also had one block and one steal.

The Knights finished their nonconference schedule 5-7 and are currently eighth in the conference.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Carter Mansfield)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ (Alex Gould, PxP, Ethan Schmidt, Analyst)

About Austin Peay Women’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University women’s basketball head Coach Brittany Young has won 44 games during her career as the Governors’ head coach and needs just three more victories for the most wins by an APSU head coach over their first three seasons.

Returning for the APSU Govs is Shamarre Hale, who was the 2023 ASUN Sixth Player of the Year and received Second Team All-ASUN and ASUN All-Tournament honors. She was also a unanimous Preseason All-ASUN Team selection.

Shamarre Hale is ranked fourth in the conference with 0.92 blocks per game and fifth with a 73.5 field-goal percentage.

Also returning is Anala Nelson, an ASUN All-Freshman honoree, Tiya Douglas, Briah Hampton, and Gabby Zapata Smalls.

Nelson has started in 43 consecutive games and started every game she has played in college. She also was the first player in program history to receive ASUN All-Freshman Team honors and the first to be named to a conference all-freshman team since 2003 when the Govs were a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

The 2023-24 roster included seven newcomers in Sandra Lin, Alyssa Hargrove, JaNiah Newell, Cur’Tiera Haywood, and Jeanine Brandsma. La’Nya Foster from Riverdale, Georgia, is the only freshman.

Sandra Lin is ranked third in the ASUN in asssists, 61, assists per game, 4.4, and in steals, 25. She is ranked fourth with a 1.33 assist/turnover ratio and fifth with 1.79 steals per game.

Under the leadership of Young, the APSU Govs are 26-2 when scoring at least 70 points and are 27-6 when allowing 60-or-fewer points. The APSU Govs are 3-2 when scoring over 70 points this season and 4-2 when holding opponents to under 60 points.



The Governors’ 39.0 field-goal percentage defense is fourth all-time in program history. Young and the Governors set the program record for field-goal percentage defense with a 38.1 percent mark last season.

About the Bellarmine Knights

Their Head Coach: Chancellor Dugan enters her 12th season leading the Bellarmine Knights and her 33rd season as a head coach. She is 166-155 during her time with the Knights and 486-435 in her all-time career.

2023-24 Record: 5-7 (0-0 ASUN)

2022-23 Record: 9-22

Last Season Result: Lost to Liberty, 69-68, in overtime, March 1.

Returners/Newcomers: 10/2

Notable Returner: Miyah Brown returns for her second season with the Knights after appearing in all 31 games last season. She averaged 5.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game her freshman season. Brown currently averages 8.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season and has 13 blocks.

Notable Newcomer: Hope Sivori comes to Bellarmine after spending three seasons at Western Kentucky. During her time with the Hilltoppers, Sivori was named the 2021 Conference USA Freshman of the Yeah and a member of the C-USA All-Freshman team. The Louisville, Kentucky native is averaging 9.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game this season. She leads the Knights with 22 three-pointers, 52 assists, and 19 steals.

Series History: APSU leads the all-time series, 2-0. In the last meeting of the two teams, Austin Peay State University won 72-52 in Louisville, February 2nd, 2023

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team remains at home for a Saturday 2:00pm game against Eastern Kentucky. The team then makes its first conference road trip of the year as they travel to play North Alabama on January 11th, and Central Arkansas on January 13th.