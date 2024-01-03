Braised Cauliflower: A Simple and Flavorful Side Dish

Clarksville, TN – If you are looking for a way to enjoy cauliflower that is easy to make and full of spices, this braised cauliflower recipe is for you.

This dish is cooked in a rich tomato sauce with allspice, cinnamon, and cloves, giving it a warm and aromatic flavor. It is a perfect side dish for any meal, especially in the colder months.

Braised Cauliflower

Ingredients

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 medium-head cauliflower, washed and cut into medium size florets

1 medium russet or white potato, cut into 1-inch pieces

1/4 tsp ground black pepper

3 allspice berries or 1/4 tsp ground allspice

1 cinnamon stick

3 cloves

2 tbl tomato paste

1 tsp fine sea salt

3/4 cup hot water

Instructions

Add the olive oil to a large pot over medium heat. When oil shimmers, add cauliflower, potatoes, black pepper, allspice, cinnamon stick, and cloves. Saute for 4 minutes or until cauliflower begins to brown.

Add tomato paste and sea salt. Continue heating, using a spoon to swirl the paste around the pan until the color changes into brick red.

Add hot water and stir gently. Turn heat to low, cover, and simmer for about 30 minutes, or until cauliflower is tender and sauce is thickened. Remove allspice berries (if used), cinnamon stick, and cloves.

Remove cauliflower from heat and let stand for about 10 minutes to cool. Place cauliflower in a large bowl and spoon sauce over top. Serve with feta cheese and a slice of bread for dipping.

This braised cauliflower recipe is a great way to use up any leftover cauliflower or potatoes you have in your pantry. It is also vegan and gluten-free, making it suitable for various dietary preferences.

You can serve it with feta cheese and bread for a satisfying and hearty meal, or with rice or couscous for a lighter option. Enjoy this delicious and comforting dish any time of the year.