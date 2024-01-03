Can the Relaxed Lifestyle of the Mediterranean Improve your Life?

Written by Christie Crawford

Clarksville, TN – When is a diet, not a diet? When it is a centuries-old eating pattern that, year after year, remains the gold standard #1 ranked diet in the world. I’m referring to the Mediterranean diet, of course.

Because of its notoriety, it has been glamorized and westernized into a lifestyle consisting of generous amounts of fish and wine. This couldn’t be further from the truth. The authentic Mediterranean diet is a generational eating and lifestyle way of life among various populations in Southern Europe known for longevity and healthy living.

In ancient times, this diet consisted of three items: wheat or bread, grapevines or wine, and olive trees or olive oil. Then, in 1948, the Greek government invited the Rockefeller Foundation to study the standard of living on the island of Crete.

The diet there, due to the post-war food supply, was similar to the United States at that time; greens, beans, vegetables, bread, olive oil, and wine were the predominant components. But in the 1950s, all that changed. In America, the diet deviated to become more meat and potato-based, and with it, high rates of cardiovascular disease versus their European counterparts, particularly among men, according to US physiologist Ancel Keys and his Seven Countries Study.

Then a Harvard School presentation in 1993 premiered a food pyramid based on the Cretan diet with an article detailing a diet based on patterns of eating in Crete, Greece and Southern Italy. It has been embraced ever since by various culinary and health professionals and organizations.

Although the concepts are similar, eating styles differ from region with some areas eating more meat and less olive oil and vice versa. What sets this diet apart from others is heavy research as to its benefits, its palatability, and its environmentally sound practices.

Many health benefits have been touted in medical studies by switching to the diet, including heart health, improved blood sugar control, protection from certain cancers, brain clarity, weight maintenance and loss, lowered depression and longevity.

Just this summer, the Alzheimer’s Society recently found a link between the diet and lowered risk of dementia. What are the principles of a true Mediterranean Diet:

Plant based – most of the diet will consist of fresh plant sources and beans with supplements of fruit, nuts and seeds. Fresh foods used – Although bread and frozen vegetables can be used, packaged and premixed foods are a no-no. Local and seasonal ingredients encouraged – Variety in what you eat is a benefit and with the many excellent farm markets available, accessible.

Cooking methods simple and straightforward – because home cooking is essential, techniques are available at all levels of cooking expertise. Extra virgin olive oil emphasized and Dairy products used as protein substitutes – to be paired with vegetable dishes. Fish and poultry eaten in moderation – a few times a week. Sweets eaten on special occasions – even sugar and honey are to be used sparingly.

Beverages encouraged include, water, coffee, tea, herbal beverages, and wine with food. Red meat, including pork eaten only once a week-used in small portions and accompanying vegetable dishes There are many culinary experts and recipes to choose from in this arena. Ones to check out include Diane Kochilas, known on PBS for her artisanal Greek foods on My Greek Table and various cookbooks and Elena Paravantes, Greek nutritionist, with her food blog olive tomato.com and The Mediterranean Cookbook for Beginners.

My current favorite is Suzy Karadsheh, with her Egyptian spin in her cookbook The Mediterranean Dish. Other cookbooks to consider include vegetarian-based The Forest Feast Mediterranean and Milk Street Tuesday Nights Mediterranean.

Whether you wish to become a Med Diet convert or slowly incorporate these practices into your daily routine, there are a lot of advantages to do so. One of my weekday classic dishes is Traditional Greek Braised Cauliflower from Elena Paravantes.