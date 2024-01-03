Clarksville has the Second Lowest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Tennessee moves to 9th least expensive market in the nation

Nashville, TN – Tennessee drivers are starting the new year with lower pump prices than last year. Over the last week, average gas prices across the state dropped six cents.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.74, which is 16 cents less expensive than one month ago and 15 cents less than one year ago.

“We are starting a new year with cheaper prices at the pump and are also seeing the cheapest gas prices since December 2022,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“We typically see lower gas prices at the start of the year thanks to lower gasoline demand, and barring any major changes in the oil market, it’s likely these lower prices will continue through this week – especially if crude oil prices remain low,” Cooper stated.

Quick Facts

59% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.75

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.49 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.15 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 9th least expensive market in the nation

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Jackson ($2.85), Memphis ($2.82), Nashville ($2.75)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.745 $2.750 $2.803 $2.907 $2.890 Chattanooga $2.625 $2.633 $2.728 $2.811 $2.786 Knoxville $2.727 $2.727 $2.761 $2.848 $2.933 Memphis $2.825 $2.825 $2.850 $2.927 $2.950 Nashville $2.758 $2.764 $2.848 $2.978 $2.860 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

