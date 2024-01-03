27 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Clarksville has the Second Lowest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Tennessee Gas Prices Drop Six Cents

By News Staff
Gas Pump. (AAA)

Tennessee moves to 9th least expensive market in the nation

AAANashville, TN – Tennessee drivers are starting the new year with lower pump prices than last year. Over the last week, average gas prices across the state dropped six cents.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.74, which is 16 cents less expensive than one month ago and 15 cents less than one year ago.  

“We are starting a new year with cheaper prices at the pump and are also seeing the cheapest gas prices since December 2022,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“We typically see lower gas prices at the start of the year thanks to lower gasoline demand, and barring any major changes in the oil market, it’s likely these lower prices will continue through this week – especially if crude oil prices remain low,” Cooper stated.

Quick Facts

  • 59% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.75
  • The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.49 for regular unleaded 
  • The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.15 for regular unleaded
  • Tennessee is the 9th least expensive market in the nation

Tennessee Regional Prices 

  • Most expensive metro markets – Jackson ($2.85), Memphis ($2.82), Nashville ($2.75)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($2.62), Clarksville ($2.68), Cleveland ($2.70) 

Tennessee Gas Price Averages 

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline) 

vcsPRAsset_522440_105553_279a6033-181d-4f41-a971-72bcb183d553_0

Monday

Sunday

Week Ago

Month Ago

One Year Ago

Tennessee

$2.745

$2.750

$2.803

$2.907

$2.890

Chattanooga

$2.625

$2.633

$2.728

$2.811

$2.786

Knoxville

$2.727

$2.727

$2.761

$2.848

$2.933

Memphis

$2.825

$2.825

$2.850

$2.927

$2.950

Nashville

$2.758

$2.764

$2.848

$2.978

$2.860

Click here to view current gasoline price averages
 

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. 

ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 64 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

