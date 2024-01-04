25.1 F
Clarksville
Friday, January 5, 2024
Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Clarksville Hispanic-American Family Foundation (C.H.A.F.F.) recently hosted its 3rd annual Hispanic Heritage Festival. This year’s event occurred at Valor Hall in Oak Grove, KY.

Dozens of food vendors, artisans, bands, and dance groups brought the sights, sounds, and tastes of many countries to our little corner of TN/KY. Organizers are already looking for a venue large enough to accommodate next year’s event in Clarksville.

John Crespo said, “This is our biggest festival yet. We were expecting between 6,000 and 7,000 people this year, and it gets bigger yearly. C.H.A.F.F. is geared to support the Latino community in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area.”

This event is a Foodie’s paradise, with culinary treats from Panama, Mexico, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, and many other places.

Photo Gallery

