Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for January 4th-8th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County area will see increasing clouds tonight, with a low of around 24 degrees. The east-northeast wind will be around 5 mph. Friday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. The south-southeast wind will be 5 to 10 mph.

A wet weather system will move into the region on Friday night, bringing showers that will last until Saturday morning. The low will be around 36 degrees, and the chance of precipitation is 100%. The rainfall amounts could be between a half and three-quarters of an inch.

Saturday will be cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of showers before noon. The high will be near 46 degrees, and the wind will shift from northeast to west in the afternoon.

The showers will continue on Saturday night, with a 40 percent chance of precipitation. The low will be around 36 degrees, and the west-southwest wind will be 5 to 10 mph. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. The west wind will be 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 28 degrees. The west-southwest wind will become east-southeast after midnight.

Monday will be partly sunny, with a 20 percent chance of showers after noon. The high will be near 50 degrees, and the east-southeast wind will be 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday night will be rainy, with showers expected throughout the night. The low will be around 41 degrees, and the southeast wind will be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

Stay tuned for more updates on the weather conditions and plan accordingly for the rainy weekend ahead.