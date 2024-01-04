Tennessee Titans host Jacksonville Jaguars for final game of the season

Tennessee Titans (5-11) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7)

Sunday, January 7th, 2024 | Noon CT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (5-11) conclude their 2023 season this week with a home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7). Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143) is scheduled for noon CST on Sunday, January 7th.

The Jaguars will be playing for the AFC South title. They are part of a three-way tie for the division lead along with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, who are also 9-7. The Texans travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts on Saturday night, and the winner of that game is guaranteed at least a wild card spot—and the division title if paired with a Titans victory over the Jaguars.

However, a win by the Jaguars over the Titans would secure the division crown for the Jaguars based on their head-to-head tiebreaker over the Colts and their division-record tiebreaker over the Texans. Additional scenarios for a wild-card spot exist as well.

The contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5, as well as on Paramount+ in the Nashville market. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan, analyst Trent Green and reporter Melanie Collins.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. Out of market, fans can watch every Sunday afternoon game with Sunday Ticket. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found here.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster and gameday host Rhett Bryan. Streaming is available at the Titans Mobile App for listeners in the Nashville market and available everywhere for desktop users.

About the Tennessee Titans

In last week’s 26-3 loss at the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis returned to the lineup after missing one start with an ankle injury.

However, after attempting only six passes, he left the game in the second quarter due to a foot injury. Ryan Tannehill entered in relief of the injured Levis and completed 16 of 20 passes for 168 yards. He registered a 101.7 passer rating, marking his 47th career game with 20-plus attempts and a passer rating of at least 100.0. It was his 27th such performance since joining the Titans in 2019.

Running back Derrick Henry rushed for 42 yards at Houston, and in doing so, he reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the fifth time in his career (1,014). He became the 10th player in NFL history to tally at least five seasons with 1,000 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins recorded a team-high seven receptions for 72 yards against the Texans. While increasing his totals in his first season in Tennessee to a team-best 68 receptions for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns, he hit the 1,000-yard mark for the seventh time in his career. With seven more receptions, he will record the team’s first 75-catch season since Delanie Walker in 2015 (94).



On the defensive side, outside linebacker Harold Landry III added another sack, bringing his season total to 10.5. With his second career double-digit sack campaign, Landry ranks second on the team and is one sack behind the leader, defensive lineman Denico Autry (11.5).

About the Jacksonville Jaguars

After suffering four consecutive losses entering last week, the Jaguars hosted the Carolina Panthers and earned a 26-0 shutout victory. Despite quarterback Trevor Lawrence missing the first game of his career due to injury, backup and Franklin, Tenn., native C.J. Beathard started the contest and led the Jaguars to the win.

Head coach Doug Pederson is attempting to win his second division title in as many campaigns with the Jaguars. The team’s division title in 2022 gave him four playoff appearances in six full seasons as a head coach, including when he led the Eagles to three playoff berths and a Super Bowl LII title during his five seasons in Philadelphia (2016-20).