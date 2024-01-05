APSU Women’s Basketball Welcomes Eastern Kentucky to F&M Bank Arena on Saturday

Austin Peay (8-7 | 1-0 ASUN) vs. Eastern Kentucky (11-4 | 0-1 ASUN)

Saturday, January 6th, 2024 | 2:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball will host Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Eastern Kentucky for a Saturday game on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. The game starts at 2:00pm.

Austin Peay (8-7, 1-0 ASUN) is coming off its first conference victory of the season as it defeated Bellarmine, 65-63, Thursday. Abby Cater led the way for the Governors with her 18-point performance and Shamarre Hale recorded her first double-double of the season with her 13-point, 12-rebound performance. La’Nya Foster had a career-high 15 points and grabbed four rebounds.

Eastern Kentucky (11-4, 0-1 ASUN) enters the contest after a 64-59 loss to ASUN opponent Lipscomb, Thursday. Ivy Turner scored a career-high 14 points as Alice Rencanati and Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor each had 11 points and McGinnis-Taylor grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Colonels lead the all-time series, 47-38; however, Austin Peay State University is 21-19 all-time against the Colonels in Clarksville.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Carter Mansfield)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ (Alex Gould, PxP, Ethan Schmidt, Analyst)

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University women’s basketball head Coach Brittany Young has won 45 games during her career as the Governors head coach and needs just two more victories for the most wins by an APSU head coach over their first three seasons.

Returning for the APSU Govs is Shamarre Hale, who was the 2023 ASUN Sixth Player of the Year and received Second Team All-ASUN and ASUN All-Tournament honors. She was also a unanimous Preseason All-ASUN Team selection.

Shamarre Hale rankes fourth in the conference with 0.93 blocks per game and fifth with a 74.5 free throw percentage,

Also returning is Anala Nelson, who was an ASUN All-Freshman honoree, Tiya Douglas, Briah Hampton, and Gabby Zapata Smalls.

Anala Nelson is ranked seventh with 3.3 assists per game.

Nelson has started in 44 consecutive games and started every game she has played in college. She also was the first player in program history to receive ASUN All-Freshman Team honors and the first to be named to a conference all-freshman team since 2003 when the Govs were a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

The 2023-24 roster included seven newcomers in Sandra Lin, Alyssa Hargrove, JaNiah Newell, Cur’Tiera Haywood, and Jeanine Brandsma. La’Nya Foster from Riverdale, Georgia, is the only freshman.

Sandra Lin is third in both assists and assists per game with 61 and 4.4, respectively. Lin is also fifth with a 1.33 assist/turnover ratio and 1.79 steals per game.

Under the leadership of Young, the APSU Govs are 26-2 when scoring at least 70 points and are 27-6 when allowing 60-or-fewer points. The Govs are 3-2 when scoring over 70 points this season and 4-2 when holding opponents to under 60 points.



The Governors’ 39.0 field-goal percentage defense is fourth all-time in program history. Young and the Governors set the program record for field-goal percentage defense with a 38.1 percent mark last season.

About the Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Their Head Coach: Greg Todd enters his third season at the helm of Colonel women’s basketball. Todd is 44-33 in his time in Richmond, KY, and is 306-203 over his 18 seasons as a head coach.

2023-24 Record: 11-4 (0-1 ASUN)

2022-23 Record: 18-14 (11-7 ASUN)

Last Season Result: Lost to the Governor, 73-55, in the ASUN Tournament quarterfinals, March 5th, in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Returners/Newcomers: 4/9

Notable Returner: Antwainette Walker returns for her second season with the Colonels after being named the ASUN Newcomer of the Year and the ASUN Preseason Player of the Year. The Lisle, Illinois native started in all 30 games last season and averaged 21.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per game. She has started in 10 of her 10 games played this season, averaging 20.7 points and 6.3 rebounds. Walker had a career high 38 points at Evansville, November 15th.

Notable Newcomer: Ivy Turner comes to Richmond after spending four seasons at Northern Kentucky where she started in every game. The graduate student has started in all 16 of EKU’s games played this season and averaged 11.8 points per game. Turner averages 3.4 rebounds per game and has 61 assists.

Series History: Eastern Kentucky leads the all-time series 47-38.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the APSU women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team hits the road for their first ASUN Conference road trip of the season as they face North Alabama for a January 11th, 5:30pm game and continue their road trip to Central Arkansas for a January 13th, 1:00pm game.