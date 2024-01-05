Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Faces Eastern Kentucky in Battle of Bluegrass State

Austin Peay (8-8 | 1-0 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky (5-9 | 1-0 ASUN)

Saturday, January 6th, 2024 | 6:00pm

Richmond, KY | Baptist Health Arena

Richmond, KY – Fresh off its Atlantic Sun Conference-opening victory against Bellarmine, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team continues its stay in the Bluegrass State with a Saturday 6:00pm CT game against Eastern Kentucky at Baptist Health Arena in Richmond, Kentucky.

A game-high 21 points led Austin Peay (8-8, 1-0 ASUN) by graduate student Dezi Jones, who logged his third 20-point outing as a Governor and second in as many games. The APSU Govs also logged their most points and rebounds (41) in a Division I game this season during the 84-68 victory against the Knights.

The Governors are led in scoring (17.1 points per game), rebounds (7.3), assists (80), and steals (40) by DeMarcus Sharp who ranks in the top 50 nationally in eight statistical categories.

Saturday’s clash with Eastern Kentucky (5-9, 1-0 ASUN) is the 121st meeting between the two former Ohio Valley Conference members. Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series which dates back to 1964, 64-56, but the Eagles have won two-straight and three of the last four meetings against the Govs.

Eastern Kentucky is coming off a 90-82 home victory against Lipscomb, Thursday, and is led by the nation’s top shot blocker and the ASUN Preseason Player of the Year, Isaiah Cozart who leads Division I with 60 blocks and 4.62 per game.

About Austin Peay Men’s Basketball



Austin Peay State University enters the second game of ASUN Conference play against Eastern Kentucky, who the APSU Govs have met 120 times in program history and own a 64-56 lead in the all-time series that dates back to Jan. 1964.

The Governors are coming off an 84-68 victory at Bellarmine, Thursday, the win ended a three-game losing streak in conference openers and was the program’s first victory in an ASUN opener.

Dezi Jones led Austin Peay State University with 21 points against the Knights, his second-straight and third overall 20-point performance this season.

As a team, Austin Peay State University leads the ASUN in three statistical categories: scoring defense (65.6), three-point percentage defense (.279), and turnovers per game (9.6). The three-point percentage defense and turnovers per game rank 19th nationally, while the scoring defense is 63rd in Division I entering the weekend.

Eastern Kentucky is led by the nation’s top shot blocker, Isaiah Cozart, who has tallied 60 blocks and 4.62 per game. Cozart also ranks fourth nationally with 4.4 offense rebounds per game and seventh in field-goal percentage at 65.6 – all of which led the ASUN.

A.W. Hamilton is in his sixth season at the helm of the Eastern Kentucky men’s basketball team and has gone 92-83 as the Colonels head coach.

A Deeper Meaning

What a win would mean: APSU Govs return to a winning record at 9-8 while also improving to 2-0 in ASUN play… First 2-0 start to conference play since the 2019-20 season… Corey Gipson becomes the second head coach in the Governors’ Division I Era to begin conference play with back-to-back wins, joining Matt Figger who opened OVC play 4-0 in 2017-18… Austin Peay State University improves to 65-56 all-time against Eastern Kentucky and ends a two-game losing streak to the Colonels.

What a loss would mean: APSU Govs drop third-straight game to Eastern Kentucky, falling to 64-57 all time against the Colonels and 23-33 in Richmond… Govs fall to 0-2 all-time against the Colonels in ASUN play and 59-52 against them as conference rivals… Austin Peay State University falls to 2-7 on the road.

Last Time Against Eastern Kentucky

Last Game: Eastern Kentucky finished a January 21st, 2023 contest against the Governors on a 12-0 run over the final 5:46 to escape the Winfield Dunn Center with a 74-59 victory.

Last Win: Austin Peay State University alum and current Chicago Bull Terry Taylor became the program’s all-time scoring leader during a 94-79 victory against the Colonels at Baptist Health Arena in Richmond, Kentucky.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the 2023-24 season, follow the APSU men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB), on Facebook (Austin Peay Men’s Basketball), or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team returns to the Volunteer State and closes a four-game road trip with a January 13th, 4:00pm game against Lipscomb at Allen Arena in Nashville.