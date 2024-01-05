Thousands Attend Spirit Fest and Lighted Christmas Parade in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Thousands filled the streets of downtown on the first Saturday of December for the 9th Annual Spirit Fest, followed by Clarksville’s 64th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade. Festivities in and around Downtown Commons began at 2:00pm The parade started at 5:00pm.

More than 100 entries, fully decorated, entertained friends and families who were lined up along a route that began at Austin Peay State University, then wound its way through downtown. Mission BBQ had the honor of being this year’s Parade Grand Marshal. Mayors Pitts and Golden, along with their families, followed close behind.

The parade, hosted by the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County, featured entries from city and county departments, local businesses and organizations. Churches, dance teams, scout troops, marching bands and others rounded out the hour-long spectacle.

This year’s theme was Holiday Songs. First Place category winners included CDE Lightband, Screaming Eagle Car Wash, APSU Governor’s Own Marching Band, and Girl Scout Troop 845.

Photo Gallery