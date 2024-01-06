Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting January 6th, 2024

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be repairing the bridges on SR 48 over Barton’s Creek (LM 0.40) and Louise Creek (LM 3.36).

Thursday, 1/4, through Wednesday, 1/10, from 9:00am – 3:00pm, the bridges will be reduced to one lane to demo the old bridge and reconstruct it. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage, and Construction of Retaining walls.

Thursday, 1/4, thru Wednesday, 1/10, from 9:00am until 3:00pm Temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

Davidson County – I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

Saturday, 1/6, through Wednesday, 1/10, from 10:00am until 2:00pm, there will be rolling roadblocks in both directions for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 1/4, 1/5, 1/8, 1/9, and 1/10 at 1:00pm.

Davidson County – I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65, and the I-65 ramp (LM 16.14).

Saturday, 1/6, through Wednesday, 1/10, 8:00pm – 5:00am, lane closures on I-40 WB at MM 208 (Exit 208/ Truckers Curve) for restriping will be alternating.

Davidson County – I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (LM 16.14).

Saturday, 1/6, through Wednesday, 1/10, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 from the I-40 interchange to Rosa L Parks Blvd (Exit 85) for installation of beam strength plates and expansion joint repairs.

Davidson County – SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway)

Saturday, 1/6 through Wednesday, 1/10, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary alternating lane closures on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. The merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City Highway will be closed.

Dickson County / Rutherford County – I-840

The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various interstate routes

Saturday, 1/6 through Wed 1/10. 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be daytime shoulder closures to install cable barrier posts and cable for the new cable barrier system.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County – –

Saturday, 1/6, through Wednesday, 1/10, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)



Saturday, 1/6, through Wednesday, 1/10, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary nighttime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

Hickman County / Humphreys County – I-40

The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various interstate routes

Saturday, 1/6, through Wednesday, 1/10, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be daytime shoulder closures along I-40 from MM 142 – MM 154 to install cable barrier post and cable for the new cable barrier system.

Robertson County – I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Saturday, 1/6, through Wednesday, 1/10, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance. One lane will always remain open. (MM 112 – 120)

