The Wildflowers, a Tom Petty Tribute Band plays at Downtown @ Sundown

Clarksville, TN – Downtown @ Sundown, the popular summer music series at Downtown Commons, closed out another successful season at the end of October with The Wildflowers, a Tom Petty Tribute Band.

Comfortable Fall weather ensured a great turnout for the band billed as “North America’s premiere touring tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

The band delivered throughout the evening, providing accurate renditions of Petty’s biggest hits, along with some beloved deep tracks for Petty’s more serious fans.

