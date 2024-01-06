38.4 F
Veterans Day in Clarksville

By Tony Centonze
Clarksville, Tennessee’s 2023 Veterans Day Celebration. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Veterans Day in Clarksville is always special. Our city is usually blessed with good weather this time of year, which makes for a parade that is unrivaled in the area. Thousands participated or lined the streets of downtown to honor our Veterans.

The Chamber of Commerce begins the day’s festivities with a breakfast at APSU. This year’s guest speaker was Congressman Mark Green, who brought a sentimental message in honor of the men and women who serve our nation.

Next up is the Veterans Day Ceremony at the courthouse, which includes a color guard, patriotic music, and a stirring wreath-laying. The Mayors speak, and Taps is played. This year’s guest speaker was MCSO’s MSgt. Joe Thomas, Jr. – USAF (Ret.) speaking on the theme Veterans in Law Enforcement.

