American Floyd plays the Downtown Commons

Clarksville, TN – Downtown Commons’ popular music series, Downtown @ Sundown, finished the season with two great performances, one by local Pink Floyd tribute band American Floyd, followed two weeks later by Wildflowers: A Tom Petty Tribute Band.

American Floyd features Mark Hawkins and many great local musicians and singers, primarily from Clarksville and Nashville. The band’s stage show includes a brilliant light show and videos on the big screen that transport you back to Pink Floyd’s heyday.

The group does limited performances throughout the year, wowing audiences at venues throughout the Southeast, including South Florida and the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach, SC. The set list includes PF’s biggest hits and some deep tracks, and it always entertains.

Photo Gallery