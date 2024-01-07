46.2 F
Clarksville
Sunday, January 7, 2024
By Tony Centonze
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Nearly 4,000 people were expected for Clarksville Regional Airport’s 2nd Annual Just Plane Fun Day, a day of food, fun, and aviation-related activities for the whole family.

CRA’s Toni Chambers refers to Just Plane Fun Day as a “community outreach event. We offer lots of information and activities. There are also bouncy houses, food trucks, and various vendors and first responder vehicles on site. Families can enjoy fixed-wing aircraft and helicopter rides as well.”

Aviation Services International, Wings of Eagles, Aeroluxe Aviation, and Middle Tennessee Aviation Academy were offering affordable flights. Austin Peay State University’s Aviation Sciences Program and Civil Air Patrol were also on site.

