Marsha Blackburn Report: Fighting For Jeffrey Epstein’s Victims

Washington, D.C. – This week, court documents naming several of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates were unsealed. This is a step in the right direction for the countless women and children who were trafficked and abused by Jeffrey Epstein and his associates.

I sent a letter to Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin urging him to swiftly follow through on his commitment to obtain and release records pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s estate and flight logs.

Weekly Rundown

As long as the U.S. continues to depend on Communist China for semiconductor production, our supply chain, economy and national security are all at risk. The Senate has passed my bipartisan Securing Semiconductor Supply Chains Act to strengthen federal efforts to expand domestic manufacturing of semiconductor chips.

There is no better community to recognize signs of domestic violence and support survivors than beauty professionals. I introduced bipartisan legislation to incentivize domestic violence awareness training for cosmetologists and beauty professionals. You can watch my interview on NBC here.



Multiple Tennesseans have expressed to me that Meta is censoring their posts expressing support for Israel. I wrote a letter to Meta demanding answers about its unequal application of content moderation tools.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

The Small Business Administration has announced that physical disaster loans are now available in Cheatham County, Gibson County, and Stewart County for Tennessee businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred on December 9th, 2023.

Applicants can register online at DisasterAssistance.gov.