Montgomery County releases information on Residential FEMA Approved Debris Clean-up, Post Tornado

Montgomery County, TN – In the aftermath of the recent tornado on December 9th, 2023, our community faces the challenge of debris removal. FEMA has set specific guidelines for this process, and we are seeking the support of our community to assist in the cleanup.

We ask that this task be accomplished within the next 30 days to expedite our recovery efforts.

For residents living outside the City of Clarksville limits whose homes were damaged, the Montgomery County Highway Department will pick up the following types of debris: electronics, appliances, construction materials, and vegetative waste, through February 5th, 2024.

It is important to note that food products are considered part of household garbage and must be removed from appliances before pickup. To facilitate an efficient cleanup, residents are requested to separate items according to the following FEMA categories, placing the debris near the road away from live trees, hydrants, and meters without blocking the roadway:

Electronics: as televisions, computers, stereos, phones, DVD players Large Appliances: Refrigerator, washer/dryer, air conditioner, stove, water heater, dishwasher Construction debris: Building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing Vegetative debris: Tree branches, leaves, logs, plants

Additionally, there are two other debris categories handled by homeowners inside and outside the City limits.

Household Hazardous Waste (HHW): Oil, batteries, pesticides, paint, cleaning supplies, compressed gas may be delivered to the Main Landfill at 3212 Dover Road from Tuesday, January 16th through Friday, February 2nd, from 7:00am to 4:00pm.

Only those directly impacted by HHW will be accepted during this temporary collection. Please provide a form of address verification. HHW products should be placed upright in boxes, crates, totes or crates. No charges will be incurred for storm-related HHW.

Household Garbage: Bagged garbage, discarded food, paper, packaging is disposed of at the landfill or a Bi-County Convenience Center by the homeowner or a private hauler. Household garbage should NOT be near the road and will NOT be hauled by the City or the County.

Rodney Grimsley, Montgomery County EMA Deputy Director, emphasizes the importance of proper sorting to expedite debris removal, acknowledging the community’s hard work in moving debris to the roadside and highlighting the next crucial step in the cleanup process.

For up-to-date information on tornado recovery efforts, visit the City of Clarksville web site, the Montgomery County, Tennessee website, or the FEMA Region4 page.