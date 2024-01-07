Tennessee Titans Struggled Against Jacksonville Jaguars, Lost 34-14 in thier last game

2023 Week 11: Titans 14, Jaguars 34

Sunday, November 19th, 2023 | 12:00pm CT | EverBank Stadium

Nashville, TN- In Week 11 of the 2023 season, the Tennessee Titans traveled to Jacksonville Jaguars to take on the division rivals Jaguars and fell by a score of 34-14.

The Jaguars got on the board late in the first quarter after QB Will Levis fumbled a high snap which LB Foyesade Oluokun recovered to give the Jaguars the ball at the Jacksonville 43-yard line. The Jaguars drove down to the Tennessee three-yard line where QB Trevor Lawrence found WR Calvin Ridley for the touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

Later in the second quarter, the Jaguars strung together an 11-play, 77-yard drive that culminated in a K Brandon McManus 30-yard field goal to give the Jaguars the 10-0 lead.

With 1:48 left in the half, the Jaguars got the ball back after the Titans were forced to punt. Jacksonville drove down to the Tennessee 14-yard line off a 34-yard completion between Lawrence and Ridley but were forced to settle for another McManus field to make it 13-0 in at the half.

Jacksonville opened the second half with a nine-play, 73-yard scoring drive capped off by a nine-yard touchdown run by Lawrence to put the Jaguars up 20-0 with 9:12 remaining in the third.

The Jaguars extended the lead to 27-0 when Lawrence found Ridley for a 20-yard touchdown later in the third.

The Tennessee Titans finally got on the board at the end of the third quarter. With five seconds remaining, RB Derrick Henry took a direct snap and then handed it off to RB Tyjae Spears, who pitched it to Levis, who found WR DeAndre Hopkins for the 43-yard touchdown to make it 27-7 going into the fourth quarter.

But after Tennessee’s defense forced a three-and-out and punt, DB Eric Garror fumbled on the return to give Jacksonville the ball back. The Jaguars cashed in on the turnover with a nine-play, 36-yard drive ending with a five-yard touchdown run by Lawrence to make it 34-7 with 7:28 left in the game.

The Titans made it 34-14 on the next possession. A 49-yard completion to WR Chris Moore from Levis put the Titans at the Jacksonville 31-yard line. Henry ran it for 16 yards to the four-yard line to set up goal-to-go. After Spears ran it two yards, Levis found DT Jeffery Simmons, who lined up at fullback for the two-yard touchdown pass with 4:28 left in the game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars was able to run the clock down to 32 seconds on the next possession to solidify the win as the Tennessee Titans fell to 3-7 on the season.