APSU Men’s Tennis releases 2024 Spring Schedule

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Director of Tennis and head men’s tennis coach Ross Brown has announced the 2024 men’s tennis spring schedule.

The Governors’ spring schedule consists of an 11-match nonconference slate before the program turns its attention to a nine-match Atlantic Sun Conference season.

The APSU Govs will begin their spring in the Music City where they face former conference foe Belmont (January 20th) before hosting Alabama A&M (February 3rd), Oakland City and Brescia (February 9th), Southern Indiana (February 17th), and Saint Louis (February 18th) in Evansville.

After a brief trip to Kentucky to face Cumberlands (February 23rd), the APSU Govs return to the Volunteer State for their final three matches of nonconference play, beginning with a February 27th match at Middle Tennessee. They’ll then travel the Scenic City to face Chattanooga (March 1st) before hosting Xavier (March 8th) at the Governors Tennis Courts and then facing Cumberland (March 12th) in the nonconference finale.

Austin Peay State University opens its second season as a member of the ASUN at Eastern Kentucky (March 15th) before traveling to Queens (March 17th).

Five-straight home matches await the APSU Govs in their return from Charlotte, beginning with a March 22nd match against Stetson, followed by contests against Florida Gulf Coast (March 24th) and Bellarmine (March 26th).

The APSU Govs open April against Kennesaw State (April 5th) – who APSU fell to in its inaugural ASUN Men’s Tennis Championship last spring – before then hosting North Florida (April 7th) in their regular-season home finale.

Austin Peay State University closes the regular season with trips to North Alabama (April 12th) and Nashville to face Lipscomb (April 14th).