Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Veteran Business of the Month for January, TUPOS

TUPOS – a Greek word variously translated as “pattern, example, model or type.”

Clarksville, TN – TUPOS, LLC was founded by Joshua Alan Jones in 2004 and has been in Clarksville for 3 1/2 years. It is a cutting-edge consulting firm that integrates the power of business consulting with the transformative potential of personal coaching.

TUPOS, LLC was recently selected as a Clarksville Chamber of Commerce veteran-owned business of the month.

“We bring divine intelligence to the business and lives of (generally, but not exclusively) men who are leaving the military and looking to start the next chapter of their lives,” Jones said. “We’ve connected with networking groups and the local Chamber, and I don’t really see anyone offering the totality of what we are bringing to the table.”

TIPOS, LLC offers a spectrum of services, such as consulting for small and medium-sized businesses and personal coaching for men and women. TUPOS’ coaching utilizes the “Warrior Method,” helping clients navigate their lives across four critical aspects – body, being, balance, and business.

“We help in lots of ways,” Jones said. “It starts with an ‘hour of power’, where we determine where they are trying to go in their life. It may have nothing to do with business, in which case we take more of a coaching approach.

“They may be wanting to get into business or fine-tune one. If so, business consulting will become part of it, but what we’re after is the encouragement of the soul, first, then we look at the business as part of that.

“It’s a holistic approach. We look at their relationship, their body, and their relationship to God. We’ll look at their business as a whole, but it’s just one piece of the pie.”

Jones separated as an 11-Bravo out of Fort Benning and wanted to be an entrepreneur. He didn’t feel that the SBA offered the help he sought, so he began a journey to find a gap in the marketplace. He found his place with technology, sales, and marketing and began his consultancy.

The business thrived in Georgia, expanded to Florida, and in recent years, Tennessee.

“We’re looking to open an office near the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce,” Jones said. “We’ve been in business for 20 years as a consultancy. This is the first year we’ve bolted the coaching aspect onto it. Since expanding our operation here, we’ve helped hundreds of clients over the years but have only offered a handful of one-on-ones in Clarksville.”

The company has helped veteran entrepreneurs with everything from websites to audits of marketing plans, email lists, automation, and database management. TUPOS has worked with high-transaction organizations and smaller businesses as well.

“We work primarily in the ‘small to medium’ space with veteran owners,” Jones said. “A lot of veterans start their businesses before they separate. They want to get the support in place before they get out. Veterans usually try service industry start-ups.

“We look at their plans to identify where they are and where they want to take things. We map a trajectory for them and put them on a monthly mission toward that objective. Our new approach is still in its first year. Ideally, we want to work with a client for 12 – 18 months to ensure we have at least one cycle of mission accomplishment.

We basically set them up with the tools to do it themselves, to self-regulate, self-manage, self-motivate, and retrospect everything in their lives. At that stage we’re more into the coaching capacity.”

Jones invites you to check out his website, www.tuposllc.com.

“We dont do any long-term contracts, it’s all by retainer, month-to-month,” Jones said. “If we need to oversee more tactical implementation, that’s project by project.



“It was so nice when we got the call from the Chamber. I just plugged in the company at the end of the year, and we made this pivot on march 15th. It means a lot to think we’re going in the right direction, as we try to plug into the veteran community more.



“We are focused on giving our clients the desire of their heart, so we have to be real clear about what that is as we move toward the accomplishment thereof. The feeling of being able to help and encourage them on their journey is priceless. It’s like, I’m heading back to God, I see you on your journey, would you like a hand? I grab hold of that hand, and we go together on that journey.”