Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for January 8th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of January 8th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Odin is a young male Mountain Cur mix. Odin is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new family. He is a sweet boy who will be so happy with a large fenced yard and plenty of toys. Odin will make a great adventure partner!! Come for a meet and greet, take him for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Peege is a young female Domestic Shorthair /Calico cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before heading to her new family. Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Paper is a sweet Domestic shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. This little lady is still a bit shy and will just need slow introductions. Once she knows she is safe and loved she will be very vocal about when she wants to be picked up or put down.

She is still full of kitten energy so plenty of toys would be great. She needs to be the only cat in the home and older, cat experienced kiddos please. She has not been introduced to dogs.

Paper can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, for an application and more information please message them on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Willa is a sweet Domestic shorthair girl. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained! She loves cat trees and hanging out up high watching everything and coming down for love and attention! She is fully dewormed and on flea medication as well. She is sweet, loyal, affectionate and funny. Willa will make a great companion for a loving family.

For more information and application, contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Freddie is an 18-month-old male Hound mix. He is neutered, fully vetted and keeps his kennel very clean. He loves kids and does very well with other dogs. Freddie is young enough to be trained for any type of field work or possible agility or fly ball challenges. A fenced yard and an active family would be just ideal for this sweet boy!

If you would love to add Freddie to your family please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Jupiter is a young adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained! Sweet Jupiter is considered special needs due to her allergies and will require a family dedicated to continuing her health care.

She will need to see the vet regularly for shots and will need a special allergy-related food. Jupiter does well with children and a few select dogs but prefers to be the only pet in the home. She is just the sweetest girl and deserves a wonderful home and family committed to her and her health.



Jupiter can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Tucker is a beautiful 2-year-old male Corgi. He is playful, friendly and affectionate and crate trained. Tucker is fully vetted, neutered, weighs about 29 pounds and microchipped. He does well with other dogs but is unsure about cats.

You can find Tucker and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue.

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Let’s meet Blaine! Blaine is an 8-month-old mix breed who is sadly a victim of last month’s tornado. The staff say he is just the most loving, sweetest boy even after all he has been through. He is fully vetted, good with other dogs but not sure yet about cats. Blaine is quiet, kind, sweet and just wants to be loved and feel safe.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or /www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Jamie is a 5-year-old female Domestic Longhair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is very healthy, but does need to be on a feeding schedule or a slow feeder as she is a bit overweight. She is a cuddler and loves comfy beds and all the attention. She is friendly with other cats but is not a fan of loud noises, busy chaotic environments and vacuums.

Jamie needs a home committed to keeping her coat groomed regularly (it is currently trimmed down due to the matting but is growing back in beautifully) as long hair cats can mat easily. Regular brushing and trips to the groomer will be needed, and she is handled very well. She just wants a loving home. Jamie will be someone’s wonderful companion.

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Waffles is an adult male Chow Chow/Shepherd mix. He is friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle, very smart and playful. He is fully vetted, house trained, neutered and good with other dogs and children. This guy is one very easy going, laid back boy. He walks great on a leash, and has very nice house manners. He will make a wonderful companion and would love to find his special family.

If you would like to be part of Waffles journey and can be that special person for him and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Skipper is a sweet, fun-loving 3-year-old male Labrador mix. He is neutered, microchipped, on HW and Flea/tick prevention and is house and crate trained. Skipper does well with other dogs but will require a secure fenced-in yard.

He is so smart and loves puzzles and snuffle mats and games to keep him challenged. Lots of activities and toys would be awesome too! He is so loyal and loving and just wants his own forever family.

His adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions atJack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/skipper or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel



You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Daisy is an approximately 8 week old Labrador/cattle dog mix breed. She might have a bit of other breeds mixed in as well and her paws are very small so she might be more of a small/medium size dog and she is such a cutie!! She has had first round of shots and deworming. Please remember that puppies are at least a 12-15 year commitment and all that goes with it. Patience, training, nurturing and a whole ton of love goes a long way in creating a well balanced, very happy pup.

If you are looking for a great addition to your family, and want more information on Daisy and an application please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com