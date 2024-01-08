Cranberry Upside-Down Cake: A Simple, Scrumptious Dessert

Clarksville, TN – There is always a moment of anticipation before turning something you’ve baked out of the pan. Still, nothing is more rewarding than turning out a beautiful upside-down cake on your serving plate.

Upside-down cakes strike the perfect balance between festive and familiar, making them welcome everywhere they go. Whether you prefer baking from scratch or taking some shortcuts, your friends and family will appreciate the time you spent to make something special for them.

Ingredients

Topping

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 1/2 cups cranberries, fresh or frozen, thawed, if frozen

Cake

1 1/2 cups Self-Rising Flour

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter, melted

3/4 cup buttermilk

1 large egg, beaten

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

Garnish

1 cup heavy cream whipped with 1 tablespoon sugar, optional

Directions

Set the oven to 375°F. For the topping: In a 10-inch cast iron skillet, heat butter over medium heat until melted. Add sugars and stir well until the mixture coats the bottom of the skillet. Turn off the heat. Place cranberries in a circle with the thin end pointing to the center. Fill the gaps and the middle with more cranberries.

For the cake: In a medium bowl, combine flour, soda and sugar. Add melted butter, buttermilk, and egg, and mix well until smooth. Spoon the batter over the cranberries in the skillet and smooth the surface.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the cake is golden brown. Take it out of the oven and let it cool for 2 to 3 minutes. Put a serving plate on top of the skillet and flip the cake onto the plate. Enjoy it warm with some whipped cream, if you like.

Enjoy this delicious and festive Cranberry Upside-Down Cake recipe with your friends and family. This cake strikes the perfect balance between sweet and tart, making it a welcome addition to any dessert table.

The recipe is easy to follow and yields 12 servings. Try it out today!