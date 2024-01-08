Montgomery County lists Important Services Provided for Homeowners Impacted by the December 9th Tornado

Montgomery County, TN – If you or someone you know is a homeowner whose property was devastated by the tornado on December 9th, 2023, two non-profit organizations are temporarily in our community offering assistance at no cost to the homeowner.

Christ In Action (CIA) and Samaritan’s Purse provide free demolition and other services, but homeowners need to initiate contact to avail themselves of these services.

To receive free demolition services, homeowners can reach out to CIA by email at assistance@christinaction.com or by phone at 571.358.9242. Alternatively, Samaritan’s Purse can be contacted by calling 833.747.1234.

It is important to note that demolition services cannot proceed without the homeowner’s explicit permission. Homeowners affected by the tornado can obtain a demolition permit at no cost from either the Montgomery County Building & Codes or Clarksville Building & Codes.

For information on tornado recovery efforts, visit the City of Clarksville website, the Montgomery County, Tennessee website, or the FEMA Region4 page. These resources can provide valuable insights and updates on the ongoing recovery.