Stanley Yates performs at First Presbyterian Church

Clarksville, TN – British-American classical guitarist Stanley Yates recently brought his amazing talents to Downtown Clarksville for an afternoon performance at the First Presbyterian Church.

The Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council presented the solo recital featuring Yates, a world-renowned concert artist, teacher, composer, and scholar who happens to be a Professor of Music and director of guitar studies at APSU.

Yates captivated his audience with solo performances of pieces by John Dowland, Fernando Sor, Stepan Rak, and others.

Photo Gallery