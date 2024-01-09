APSU Softball to hold 2024 First Pitch Banquet and Reception

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball program will host it annual First Pitch Banquet and Pre-Game Reception on Saturday, January 20th, 2024, at the Joe Morgan University Central Ballroom, to not only raise funds for the upcoming season, but also be a kick-off and meet and greet for this year’s team and coaches prior to the season’s start.

The event begins at 5:00pm, with the pre-game reception, which features Hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine, time to mingle with the coaching staff and players, as well as a first look at silent auction items that can be bid on that evening.

The banquet will begin at 6:00pm, which also includes conversations about the upcoming season from the players on Team 39, along with the silent auction.

[470centet]

The cost for the event is $75.00 per plate for the dinner. You can also select an entire table for $500.00 (eight persons per table) or sponsor (including naming of the table with business logo for $500.00).

Persons can register for the First Pitch Banquet and pre-game reception at the following link: Austin Peay State University Alumni – 2024 Softball First Pitch Banquet and Pregame Reception – Registrant (imodules.com).

For more information on the First Pitch Dinner and Pre-Game Reception, contact Austin Peay head coach Kassie Stanfill at stanfillk@apsu.edu, or assistant coach Danielle Liermann at liermannd@apsu.edu.