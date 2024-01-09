41.6 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
HomeSportsAPSU Softball to hold 2024 First Pitch Banquet and Reception
Sports

APSU Softball to hold 2024 First Pitch Banquet and Reception

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Softball's 2024 First Pitch Banquet and Reception to be held January 20th. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball program will host it annual First Pitch Banquet and Pre-Game Reception on Saturday, January 20th, 2024, at the Joe Morgan University Central Ballroom, to not only raise funds for the upcoming season, but also be a kick-off and meet and greet for this year’s team and coaches prior to the season’s start.

The event begins at 5:00pm, with the pre-game reception, which features Hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine, time to mingle with the coaching staff and players, as well as a first look at silent auction items that can be bid on that evening.

The banquet will begin at 6:00pm, which also includes conversations about the upcoming season from the players on Team 39, along with the silent auction.

[470centet]

The cost for the event is $75.00 per plate for the dinner. You can also select an entire table for $500.00 (eight persons per table) or sponsor (including naming of the table with business logo for $500.00).

Persons can register for the First Pitch Banquet and pre-game reception at the following link: Austin Peay State University Alumni – 2024 Softball First Pitch Banquet and Pregame Reception – Registrant (imodules.com).

For more information on the First Pitch Dinner and Pre-Game Reception, contact Austin Peay head coach Kassie Stanfill at stanfillk@apsu.edu, or assistant coach Danielle Liermann at liermannd@apsu.edu.

Previous article
Gateway Chamber Orchestra’s 3rd BBQ, Brews & Beethoven
Next article
Clarksville’s Old Glory Distilling Co. Announces Major Expansion with Restaurant and Bar
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online