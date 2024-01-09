Austin Peay State University Baseball announces First Pitch Banquet set for February 3rd

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball head coach Roland Fanning hosts the second Governors’ First Pitch Banquet on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024, at the Winfield Dunn Center on the Austin Peay campus.

The event will feature Fanning’s preseason look at the 2024 Governors baseball team. In addition, a slate of featured speakers will be announced in the upcoming days.

The event begins at 7:30pm and includes meeting the 2024 Governors baseball team and coaching staff. Individual event tickets, which includes a plated dinner, are available for $40.00, with full tables available for $400.00. Registration to attend the First Pitch Banquet is available via alumni.apsu.edu/baseballfirstpitch2024.

Doors open at 6:30pm with live music and a live auction preceding the featured speakers. Several silent auction items will again be available, along with Austin Peay State University jerseys available for an additional donation.

Season tickets for the 2024 season that begins February 16th, including 28 games on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park, are available now. Bleacher seating is available for $100.00, and reserved chairback seating is $125.00; for more information and to purchase season tickets, visit LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or call the APSU Athletics Ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit LetsGoPeay.com. Follow the Govs on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook (@GovsBSB) for up-to-the-minute updates.