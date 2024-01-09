Clarksville’s Old Glory Distilling Co. Announces Major Expansion with Restaurant and Bar

Clarksville, TN – Old Glory Distilling Co. is on the cusp of completing extensive renovations to make it a premier destination for Middle Tennessee residents, connoisseurs of fine spirits, the Volunteer State’s swelling tourism industry, and everyone in between.

The massive expansion will include a full, state-of-the-art restaurant, custom bar experience, indoor and outdoor seating, entertainment spaces, and more.

“We set out on this renovation and reimagining of our space with the vision of creating a destination for travelers, and also a hub for our Clarksville community,” said Matt Cunningham, Old Glory Distilling Co.’s founder and CEO. “From the open kitchen concept and the repurposed grain silo bar down to the lighting fixtures and the glassware, we have been intentional about every detail that goes into creating a memorable experience for everyone who comes through our doors.”

Set to open in early 2024, the Restaurant & Silo Park at Old Glory Distilling Co. will be a celebration of Southern hospitality complete with a lively, welcoming atmosphere and modern takes on the region’s traditional entrées. The menu will also include dishes thoughtfully crafted using Old Glory’s signature spirits, as well as a curated selection of cocktails, featuring Old Glory’s own creations.

Prior to the renovations, Old Glory Distilling Co. used its additional space adjacent to the distillery to host events like weddings, banquets and company parties.

Now Old Glory Distilling Co. has upgraded the space into a modern, vibrant restaurant with a patio and green space geared toward providing guests of all ages with the opportunity to experience all that Old Glory has to offer.

Old Glory Distilling Co. is currently hiring all positions for the restaurant. More information is available on this website.

About Old Glory Distilling Co.

Since opening in 2016, Old Glory Distilling Co. has become one of Tennessee’s larger distilleries and carved out a space for itself on the Tennessee Whiskey Trail and across the mid-Volunteer State – the birthplace of legendary liquors.

This family-owned, family-operated distillery utilizes a dynamic distilling operation to craft just over 3,500 barrels of Tennessee Bourbon annually. From milling grain to barrel aging, each process phase takes place on-site to ensure each barrel meets Old Glory’s standards.