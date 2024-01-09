Gateway Chamber Orchestra’s 3rd BBQ, Brews & Beethoven

Clarksville, TN – Gateway Chamber Orchestra recently presented 3rd BBQ, Brews & Beethoven. The performance was held inside the Millan Enterprises’ corporate hangar at Clarksville Regional Airport.

Mission BBQ provided the food. Blackhorse Brewery and Tennessee Brew Works – courtesy of TriStar Beverage of Clarksville handled the beer, and members of Gateway Chamber Orchestra performed the music.

GCO Conductor Greg Wolynec said, “BBQ Brews & Beethoven is an event that breaks down the walls between performers and the audience. What better way to do that than with great craft beer, wonderful BBQ, and, of course great music.”

There were individual musical performances, and then the orchestra performed Schubert’s Symphony No. 5. Check your calendar for Nutcracker performances coming up in December.

Photo Gallery