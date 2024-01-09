TWRA announces Free Becoming an Outdoor Woman (BOW) Trapper Education Workshop at Buffalo Ridge Refuge

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Fur Harvesters Association are hosting a free Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Trapper Education Workshop at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County the weekend of January 19th-20th, 2024.

The training camp will feature classes on live trapline, fur handling, set making, snaring, and trap modification. The two-day event is for all ages.

Registration is limited and must be made online and in advance of the event . The direct link to the trapping workshop registration is here.

Check-in will begin on Friday from 5:00pm-7:00pm Classroom instruction will be 7:00pm-9:00pm. Saturday will start with breakfast at 7:00am and continue with instruction throughout the day.

Two meals will be provided on Saturday. On-site primitive camping is available, and participants must provide their own camping gear, have weather-appropriate clothing, and bring note-taking materials. Hotels are located approximately five minutes from the refuge.