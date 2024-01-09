39.1 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
HomeArts/LeisureTWRA announces Free Becoming an Outdoor Woman (BOW) Trapper Education Workshop at...
Arts/Leisure

TWRA announces Free Becoming an Outdoor Woman (BOW) Trapper Education Workshop at Buffalo Ridge Refuge

News Staff
By News Staff
Hunting

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Fur Harvesters Association are hosting a free Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Trapper Education Workshop at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County the weekend of January 19th-20th, 2024.

The training camp will feature classes on live trapline, fur handling, set making, snaring, and trap modification. The two-day event is for all ages.

Registration is limited and must be made online and in advance of the event . The direct link to the trapping workshop registration is here.

Check-in will begin on Friday from 5:00pm-7:00pm  Classroom instruction will be 7:00pm-9:00pm. Saturday will start with breakfast at 7:00am and continue with instruction throughout the day.

Two meals will be provided on Saturday. On-site primitive camping is available, and participants must provide their own camping gear, have weather-appropriate clothing, and bring note-taking materials. Hotels are located approximately five minutes from the refuge.

Previous article
Tennessee Vols Basketball set to take on Mississippi State in their first SEC road game
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online