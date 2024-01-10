APSU Women’s Basketball hits the road to take on North Florida

Austin Peay (9-7 | 2-0 ASUN) at North Alabama (4-10 | 0-1 ASUN)

Thursday, January 11th, 2024 | 5:30pm CT

Florence, AL | CB&S Bank Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – After playing eight straight games at home, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team hits the road for its first conference road game of the season against North Alabama for a Thursday 5:30pm game at CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama.

Austin Peay State University is coming off of a strong start to the conference season with wins over Bellarmine and Eastern Kentucky. Abby Cater led the APSU Govs with 18 points in the 65-63 win over the Knights as Shamarre Hale led with 12 rebounds and also had 13 points for her first double-double of the season. Hale led the Govs with 18 points and 13 rebounds in the 62-52 win over Eastern Kentucky for her second consecutive double-double.

Hale was named the first player in Austin Peay State University’s women’s basketball program history to be named the Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

North Alabama enters Thursday’s contest after an 83-62 loss to Central Arkansas last Saturday in its ASUN opener. The Lions had three players score double digits, with Alyssa Clutter leading the way with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

This will be the sixth meeting between the Governors and the Lions, with Austin Peay leading the series 3-2. The Govs are on a three-game win streak versus North Alabama, with the last meeting being a 61-52 decision in Florence on January 21st.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Carter Mansfield)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ (TBD)

About Austin Peay Women’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University women’s basketball head coach Brittany Young has won 46 games during her career as the Governors’ head coach and needs just one more victory for the most wins by an APSU head coach over their first three seasons.

Hale is third with 48 free throws and fourth in both blocks per game and rebounds per game with 1.00 and 7.1, respectively. Her 73.8 free throw percentage ranks her sixth in the conference.

Also returning is Anala Nelson, who was an ASUN All-Freshman honoree, in addition to Tiya Douglas, Briah Hampton, and Gabby Zapata Smalls.

Nelson has started in 44 consecutive games and started every game she has played in college. She also was the first player in program history to receive ASUN All-Freshman Team honors and the first to be named to a conference all-freshman team since 2003 when the Govs were a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Nelson’s 3.4 assists per game and 55 assists rank her fourth in the conference.

The 2023-24 roster included seven newcomers in Sandra Lin, Alyssa Hargrove, JaNiah Newell, Cur’Tiera Haywood, and Jeanine Brandsma. La’Nya Foster from Riverdale, Georgia, is the only freshman.

Lin ranks third in both assists per game and steals per game with 4.4 and 1.79, respectively. She is also fourth with 61 assists and a 1.33 assist/turnover ratio.

Under the leadership of Young, the Govs are 26-2 when scoring at least 70 points and are 28-6 when allowing 60-or-fewer points. The APSU Govs are 3-2 when scoring over 70 points this season and 5-2 when holding opponents to under 60 points.



The Governors’ 39.0 field-goal percentage defense is fourth all-time in program history. Young and the Governors set the program record for field-goal percentage defense with a 38.1 percent mark last season.

About the North Alabama Lions

Their Head Coach: Missy Tiber enters her tenth season as the head of the Lions women’s basketball program. She was 155-130 during her time in Florence, Alabama, and 341-285 across her 23 seasons as a head coach.

2023-24 Record: 4-10 (0-1 ASUN)

2022-23 Record: 15-15 (10-8 ASUN)

Last Season Result: Lost to Lipscomb, 63-53, in the quarterfinals of the ASUN Conference Championship Tournament.

Returners/Newcomers: 7/7

Notable Returner: Emma Kate Tittle returns to North Alabama after averaging 7.5 points and 2.0 rebounds per game during her freshman campaign. She scored 8 points in the 2023 ASUN quarterfinals and grabbed three rebounds. The sophomore averages 2.7 points and had a season-high 12 points against Tennessee Southern on November 6th.

Notable Newcomer: Veronaye Charlton joins Lions after prepping at Norcross High School. The freshman has started in all 14 games for the Lions averages 10.5 points and 2.6 rebounds. Her career-high 25 points came against Tennessee Tech on December 21st.

Series History: Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series, 3-2. The Governors have won the past three games against the Lions, with the last meeting being a 61-52 decision in Florence on January 21st.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team continues their conference road trip as they travel to Conway, Arkansas for a Saturday 1:00pm game against Central Arkansas.