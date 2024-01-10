40.4 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports section of Excell Road closed for water main leak repair

Traffic Detour; Bryan Road and Madison Street

By News Staff
Road Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed a section of Excell Road between Old Excell Road and Bryan Road to through traffic for water main leak repair work.

Low water pressure is affecting the vicinity and a water outage may also be possible.

Excell Road residents and emergency vehicles will have access; however, all other traffic will be detoured to Bryan Road and Madison Street during the repair work.

Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route while repairs are underway.
 
The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, the road reopened and water service fully restored by approximately 12:00am on Thursday, January 11th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

