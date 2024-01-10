40.4 F
Daughters of the American Revolution unveil America 250! Marker

By Tony Centonze
Daughters of the American Revolution unveil America! 250 Plaque. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The William Edmiston Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) gathered at the Historic Post House near Fort Campbell’s Gate 1 recently for the unveiling and dedication of its America 250! Marker.

Tennessee Senator Bill Powers and members of the TN State DAR joined local chapter members for the dedication ceremony. Chapter Regent Cindy Smith welcomed everyone to the program, saying, “Almost 200 Patriots are represented by our chapter. They are why we gather today. We want it to be known that we will not forget them.”

America 250! Committee Chair Sue Ellen Yates spoke about our nation’s forefathers and predecessors, quoting Israel Putnam. She also talked about challenges faced during the year-long project and then had the honor of unveiling the marker, which stands outside the Historic Post House.

