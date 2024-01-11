Austin Peay State University Softball releases 2024 Non-Conference Schedule

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team announces its 2024 non-conference schedule, which features games versus Power Five Conference members LSU, Houston, Kansas, and Ohio State, as well as five in-season tournaments among its 31 total non-conference contests.

The Governors, who are coming off a solid first campaign as members of the Atlantic Sun Conference, which included earning a spot and a victory in the league’s postseason championship tournament, finished the 2023 season with a 27-24 overall record and returns 17 letterwinners — including six starters — along with five true freshmen to this year’s roster.

In-Season Tournaments

The Governors will participate in five in-season tournaments, including three road tournaments to open the season.

Austin Peay State University opens the season on February 9th-11th, as they head to Montgomery, Alabama, to play in the Alabama State Stinger Classic, where they will take on Western Carolina, Mississippi Valley, Hampton, Purdue Fort Wayne, and Houston Christian.

The APSU Govs head north for the only time in nonconference play, February 17th-18th, as they travel to Evansville, Indiana, to play Miami (Ohio) and Evansville in the two-day Aces Invitational.

Austin Peay State University will finish up its three-week road trek to open the season with a trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, February 23rd-25th to play in the LSU Tiger Classic, where it will face Boise State, Houston and nationally-ranked LSU.

The Governor’s final two tournaments are both home events at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, with Austin Peay State University hosting the Governors Classic (March 1st-3rd) and welcoming Saint Louis, Indiana State, IUPUI, and Ohio.

Austin Peay State University’s final home tournament – the Cathi Maynard Invitational – will be held on March 8th-10th, with the Govs facing Rhode Island, Bradley, and Akron.

Midweek Contests

Austin Peay State University will play seven midweek non-conference contests during the 2024 season, with five coming at home and two on the road.

The APSU Govs first midweek date is February 29th, which is also Austin Peay State University’s home opener for 2024, when they host Big 12 Conference member Kansas.

The other home nonconference midweek contests are Lipscomb (March 6th), Big 10 Conference member Ohio State (March 13th), Tennessee Martin (April 10th), and Tennessee Tech (April 24th).

The APSU Govs also have two road nonconference midweek games at Middle Tennessee (March 20th) and Chattanooga (April 3rd).

ASUN Championship

The 2023 ASUN Conference Championship Tournament will take place in Oxford, Alabama, at Choccolocco Park May 8th-11th, with the top eight teams making the tournament field.

Tickets

For information or to buy tickets for the Governors home softball games at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, go online to LetsGoPeay.com and click on the ticket tab near the top of the home page, or call the ticket office at 931.221.7329.

2024 Governors Softball Schedule Highlights

A program recorded 27 scheduled home games at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field.

First home games versus Power Five Conference teams (Kansas, Ohio State) since 2011 season (Kentucky).

17 games versus 2023 NCAA RPI Top 100 teams: LSU (11), Central Arkansas (20), Ohio State (46), Kansas (53), Boise State (56), Middle Tennessee (63), Miami (OH) (70), Florida Gulf Coast (75) and North Alabama (88).

Opponents from 15 different NCAA Division I Conferences, including five games versus teams from Power 5 Conferences (LSU/SEC, Ohio State/Big 10, Houston/Big 12), Kansas/Big 12).

11 opponents that won at least 30 games in 2023, including four that won 40+ games.



Four 2023 NCAA Tournament participants: Central Arkansas, Middle Tennessee, Miami (OH), LSU.



Seven first-time opponents: Hampton, Houston Christian, Boise State, Houston, LSU, Ohio State, North Florida.