Austin Peay State University Track to take part in Commodore Challenge

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team travels to Vanderbilt to kick off their indoor season at the Commodore Challenge, Friday-Saturday, at the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center in Nashville, Tennessee. It is the first track meet under the tenure of head coach Asha-Gibson Smith.

The Commodore Challenge marks the fourth straight year the Governors have competed at Vanderbilt. Austin Peay State University competes against 19 other teams, including conference foe Lipscomb.

The last time the APSU Govs competed in the Commodore Challenge, they posted five top-ten finishes and were highlighted by Alexis Arnett’s fifth-place finish in the 400-meter dash.

The first meet for the APSU Govs during the indoor season includes returning players from last season, Lauren-Lewis Haynes, Isis Banks, Alexis Arnett, and Emma Tucker.

The Governors compete in three events on the first day, with Emma Tucker participating in the weight throw at 4:30pm. Myra Erikson will follow with the 200-meter dash at 5:00pm. The trio of Isis Banks, Gabrielle Miller, and Bianca Browne conclude the APSU Govs opening day with the 300-meter dash at 6:40pm.

