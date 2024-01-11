City of Clarksivlle to close January 15th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, January 15th, 2024, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Day.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual, and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) administrative offices will close for the day, but bus operations will continue as scheduled.

Utilities

The Clarksville Gas & Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, will also be closed on Monday.

In the event of a gas, water, or sewer emergency, customers should call 931.645.7400 or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature; will be operational.

The customer service center payment drop box at 2215 Madison Street is available anytime. Kiosk pay sites are available at any hour at 111 Cunningham Lane and Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores for customer bill payment.

CDE Lightband offices will be closed on Monday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or text OUT to 85700. Customers can go online at https://cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for bill-paying information.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Tuesday, January 16th, for regular scheduled hours.