Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for January 11th-15th, 2024

Showers and Snow Ahead

By Mark Haynes
Snow

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast tonight shows a 50% chance of showers after 3:00am. The clouds will increase, with a low of around 42. The south-southeast wind will be 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph—new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

On Friday, there will be showers and thunderstorms before 4:00pm, then a slight chance of showers between 4:00pm and 5:00pm. The high will be near 56. It will be windy, with a south-southeast wind of 20 to 25 mph becoming west-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%—new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

It will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around midnight on Friday night. It will be windy, with a west-southwest wind of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

On Saturday, it will be sunny, with a high near 38. The west-southwest wind will be 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 16 on Saturday night. The west-northwest wind will be around 10 mph.

There will be a 20% chance of snow showers on Sunday afternoon. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 25. The west-northwest wind will be 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday night, snow showers are likely, mainly after midnight. It will be cloudy, with a low of around 13. The north wind will be 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, there will be a 40% chance of snow showers. It will be cloudy, with a high near 22. The north wind will be around 10 mph.

There will be a 40% chance of snow showers on Monday night. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 8. The north-northwest wind will be 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Stay safe and warm!

