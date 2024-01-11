Saint Street Marching In

Written by Maggie Clark

Clarksville, TN – Nestled behind Everbowl and Burn Boot Camp off Madison Street, you’ll be surprised to find an all-encompassing high-end furniture store akin to ones in urban cities. In September, Saint Street opened its doors to the Clarksville community, offering an array of ready-to-sell and custom-designed furniture, dishware, lighting, accessories, jewelry, and gifts.

Behind the idea: Mary Turner, an accomplished businesswoman who’s been calling Clarksville home for thirteen years now. I’ve had the privilege of knowing Turner before the store’s brick and mortar were laid. Back when her dream was a mere idea: people shouldn’t have to travel an hour away for the pieces to design their home – this is what Clarksville has been missing.

Turner’s roots run deep in Clarksville, but the origin of Saint Street takes us back to her early days growing up outside of New Orleans, Louisiana. With the coziness of the French Quarter and the bustling of Bourbon Street, the ambiance of the city is an ever-changing home. That is what Saint Street seeks to embody: a home store that fits the needs of your ever-changing life.

For Mary Turner, she’s used to the change. As a mom and business owner, her kids, Ella (8) and Evelyn (3), keep her life constantly moving. Nevertheless, her girls are growing up with an influential role model and a space where women lead. Turner expressed how it is so rewarding that Saint Street is a female-owned and operated business, making it stand out amongst the local community. The store owner felt that it was her husband, Paul Turner, her family, and friends that motivated her to take the leap of faith. The people closest to her knew she was capable of turning her dream into a reality. On grand opening day, she was quoted saying, “When’s a better time than now?”

Walking into Saint Street, you’re sure to find a smiling face on Manager Crystal Dombeck, the perfect gift for any occasion, and perhaps Turner’s overly friendly shop dog, Maggie. The store may be hidden from street view, but the treasures inside are far from it. Floor to ceiling, there are products in every nook, with more being delivered every week. In the design center, you’ll find a wall of fabric samples that can be used to customize sofas, chairs, ottomans, pillows, and headboards.

Additionally, there is a selection of ready-made drapery panels in a variety of colors and textures. The customizable furnishings feature of Saint Street allows customers to create specialty pieces tailored for the look of their unique home.

Along with the selection of home goods, Saint Street offers interior design consulting through Curated by Christina Clark. Clark, a freelance designer with twenty-six years of experience, specializes in both commercial and residential interiors. Clients can schedule house appointments with Clark, where she will curate your personalized space by utilizing the products of Saint Street.

Additionally, the store offers a bridal registry. In conjunction with registry websites like Minted and The Knot, Saint Street is able to promote their goods through saintstreet.myshoplocal.com. The staff at Saint Street will offer personalized suggestions adhering to your budget and gift-wrap your selection(s) at no charge. Gift wrapping goes above and beyond here, where customers can request purchases to be wrapped or mailed to the recipient.

Saint Street is in a realm of its own. Combining upscale luxury furniture and a local boutique feel, Turner is bringing the posh urban ideals of Nashville to our own small town. In doing so, she is bringing other small businesses to life. Carrying brands based out of Birmingham, Memphis, and Baltimore, she is producing a platform for one local community to support others.

With a store that’s always changing, make sure to stop in frequently – you’re bound to find something new.

To learn more about Saint Street, visit:

https://saintstreethome.com

Instagram: saintstreethome

2560 Suite G, Madison Street

Clarksville, TN 37043