APSU Football signs 11 Early-Enrolle Transfers

Clarksville, TN – After signing 18 student-athletes during December’s early signing period, Austin Peay State University (APSU) head football coach Jeff Faris and the Governors’ coaching staff added 11 early-enrollee transfers with eight Division I, two Division II, and one junior college transfer joining the APSU Govs.

Austin Peay State University’s offense added another veteran at quarterback in Austin Smith, who made 16 starts in 22 games during his three seasons at Eastern Michigan. Smith threw for 2,565 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 389 yards and four touchdown on the ground during his time in Ypsilanti.

The Governors also added a pair of veteran tight ends in Alec Pell and Marcus Phillips Jr., who transferred from Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona, respectively. Pell, who began his career at Colorado, has 37 catches for 331 yards and two touchdowns in 31 career games while Phillips Jr., who also played at UNLV and Southern Utah, has 40 receptions for 400 yards and six touchdowns in 35 games.

Veteran wide receiver Chris Scott Jr. also joins the Governors after spending four seasons at North Carolina State, where he also played defensive back. Rounding out the Govs’ offensive additions are offensive linemen Chinazo Obobi from Marshall and Joshua Robinson from Hutchinson Community College.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Bo Spearman comes to Clarksville after appearing in 21 games over three seasons at Chattanooga. The APSU Govs also added a pair of experienced defensive backs in Cinque Williams and Jesse Johnson III.

Williams began his career at North Texas, where he played in five games, before transferring to UTSA, where he played in 12 games over the last two seasons.

Johnson, who began his career at Eastern Illinois, spent the past four seasons at Division II Tiffin, where he recorded 54 tackles, two interceptions, and 11 passes defended.

Defensive lineman Kinstin Reaves, who also began his career at EIU before transferring to Division II UNC Pembroke, joins the Governors after totaling 36 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble in 17 games for the Braves.

Finally, the Governors rounded out their additions with kicker Carson Smith, who spent the past three seasons at East Carolina.

The 11 early-enrollee transfers, in addition to the seven early enrollees that Faris signed in December, will join the Governors for the spring semester and be eligible to participate in spring practice as early enrollees. Faris and the Austin Peay State University coaching staff then turn their attention toward the February signing period, which opens February 7th.

For more offseason news and updates on Austin Peay State University football, follow along on X and Instagram or be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Austin Peay State University Football 2024 Signing Class

Athlete Ht. Wt. Pos. Hometown High School Previous Schools Grace’son Beach 6-1 215 LB Clarksville, Tenn. Pearl-Cohn HS BJ Blake 5-9 180 RB Memphis, Tenn. Germantown HS Gabe Bobbitt ‡ 6-4 235 TE Villa Rica, Ga. South Paulding HS Malik Bowen-Sims ‡ 6-2 198 WR Mt. Juliet, Tenn. Mt. Juliet HS Duke Leon Brigham III 6-0 303 OL DeSoto, Texas DeSoto HS Dorian Davis ‡ 6-0 194 DB Shelby, N.C. Shelby HS Towson / Southern Illinois / Western Carolina Stephen Ellison II 5-11 190 DB Murfreesboro, Tenn. Oakland HS Mason Garcia ‡ 6-5 242 QB Myrtle Beach, S.C. Carolina Forest HS East Carolina Ethan Goodin 6-5 265 OL Evansville, Ind. Mater Dei HS Malachi Harris ‡ 6-4 320 OL Huntsville, Ala. Mae Jemison HS Tyler Hicks 6-1 197 LB Alabaster, Ala. Thompson HS Jesse Johnson III ‡ 6-1 175 DB Brookville, Ohio Marion-Franklin HS Tiffin / Eastern Illinois CJ Jordan 5-10 160 ATH Memphis, Tenn. Lausanne Collegiate School Jade Kneeland 6-2 190 WR Bartlett, Tenn. Bartlett HS Jeffson Locke 6-3 235 ATH Dalton, Ga. Dalton HS Jay Morrow 6-2 260 DL Memphis, Tenn. Lausanne Collegiate School Chinazo Obobi ‡ 6-5 300 OL London, England Lea Valley Academy Marshall / Laney College (Calif.) Alec Pell ‡ 6-4 235 TE Englewood, Colo. Cherry Creek HS Northern Colorado / Colorado Marcus Phillips Jr. ‡ 6-2 235 TE Las Vegas, Nev. Cimarron-Memorial HS Northern Arizona / Southern Utah / UNLV Kinstin Reaves ‡ 6-0 285 DL Statesville, N.C. Statesville HS UNC Pembroke / Eastern Illinois Corey Richardson 5-9 170 ATH Fayetteville, Ga. Whitewater HS Joshua Robinson ‡ 6-6 285 OL St. Louis, Mo. Cardinal Ritter College Prep HS Hutchinson CC (Kan.) / Butler CC (Kan.) Christopher Scott Jr. ‡ 6-0 161 WR Atlanta, Ga. Dacula HS North Carolina State Jase Skoglund ‡ 6-5 240 TE Austin, Texas Vandegrift HS Austin Smith ‡ 6-2 218 QB Jonesboro, Ga. Cedar Grove HS Eastern Michigan Carson Smith ‡ 5-11 170 K Belmont, N.C. South Point HS East Carolina Bo Spearman ‡ 6-1 226 LB Irondale, Ala. Shades Valley HS Chattanooga Spence Tankersley ‡ 6-5 320 OL/DL Lewisburg, Tenn. Forrest HS Cinque Williams ‡ 5-9 180 DB Southlake, Texas Southlake Carroll HS UTSA / North Texas

† – signed during December early signing period (18), ‡ – mid-year enrollee (18)