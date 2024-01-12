Austin Peay State University loses at North Alabama, 79-75

Florence, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team dropped its first Atlantic Sun Conference game, 79-75, against North Alabama on Thursday at CS&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall.

After opening with three straight misses from the field, the Governors answered by connecting on seven of their next nine attempts between 8:05 and 3:26 in the first quarter.

The final run in that hot streak gave APSU a 16-12 lead, but a 9-5 run to end the quarter tied the two sides at 21 at the end of the period.

The Govs made two of their first three shots of the second quarter, but the streak was followed by a three-minute drought without a make. APSU allowed only one UNA make from the floor during its cold streak with each team making two free throws during that run.

The Governors made three straight shots between 3:53 and 1:57 to take a 38-32 lead and were able to maintain a one-point lead at the break, leading 38-37 through 20 minutes of play.

APSU made four of their first five shots to open the third frame, with UNA making its first four attempts which included a pair of threes, giving them the lead at 47-42 just over two minutes into the quarter. The Govs missed nine-straight shots between 5:55-1:31; however, they were not held scoreless, making four free throws during that drought.

The Lions controlled the lead and extended their lead to 55-48 with 2:20 remaining in the third quarter. Austin Peay made their final three attempts of the third quarter, with Alyssa Hargrove making back-to-back layups as Anala Nelson ended the quarter with a layup of her own to end the quarter on a 6-2 run.

The Lions made 6 of its 13 shots from the field in the fourth quarter and split 10 three-point attempts, while holding the Govs to 8-of-21 from the field and 3-of-7 from beyond the arc to secure their first ASUN win of the season.

The Difference?

It was a third-quarter cold spell. The APSU Govs scored 16 points in the third quarter compared to the Lions’ 20.

Inside the Box Score?

Five Governors scored in double digits,: Anala Nelson (16), Abby Cater (15), Cur’Tiera Haywood (14), La’Nya Foster (14), and Shamarre Hale (10).

The last time five Govs scored double digits was November, 24 against Kansas City: Anala Nelson (13), Shamarre Hale (13), Cur’Tiera Haywood (12), Sandra Lin (12), Abby Cater (11), vs. Kansas City November 24th, 2023

Nelson grabbed nine assists, the most by a Gov this season.

Hale had her third double-double in a row. The last time this happened was April Thomas, Feb. 7-21, 2009 (4 games)