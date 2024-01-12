Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball heads to Central Arkansas, Saturday

Austin Peay (9-8 | 2-1 ASUN) at Central Arkansas (10-5 | 2-0 ASUN)

Saturday, January 13th, 2024 | 1:00pm

Conway, AR | Farris Center | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team continues its first Atlantic Sun Conference road trip of the season with a Saturday game against Central Arkansas at the Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas. The game begins at 1:00pm.

After going 2-0 to open the conference season, Austin Peay State University dropped a 79-75 decision to North Alabama on Thursday. Five Governors scored double-digits in the loss, with Anala Nelson leading with 16 points. Shamarre Hale had 10 points and 12 rebounds, leading to her third consecutive double-double.

Hale leads the APSU Govs with 11.9 points per game, while Abby Cater leads with 194 points on the season. Hale also leads with 118 rebounds and an average of 7.4 per game.

Central Arkansas enters the contest after defeating Lipscomb, 66-61, in overtime in Conway. Randrea Wright led the way for the Sugar Bears with 17 points as Bree Stephens grabbed 11 rebounds.

Saturday’s contest is the sixth meeting between the Governors and the Sugar Bears, with Austin Peay State University leading the all-time series, 3-2. The APSU Govs lead 2-0 in games played in Clarksville, and the series is tied 1-1 in Conway.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Carter Mansfield)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ (TBD)

About Austin Peay Women’s Basketball



Austin Peay State University women’s basketball head coach Brittany Young has won 46 games during her career as the governor’s head coach and needs just one more victory for the most wins by an APSU head coach over their first three seasons.

The APSU Govs are first in the ASUN with their 45.9 field-goal percentage. Their 23.6 bench points and 3.6 blocks per game rank second in the conference.

The league announced Monday that Graduate Shamarre Hale was named the first player in Austin Peay State University’s women’s basketball program history to be named the Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Week.

Shamarre Hale is ranked first in the conference with her 118 rebounds. Hale is third in the league with 67 free throw attempts, 50 free throws, and 7.4 rebounds per game. Her 0.94 blocks per game and 74.6 field goal percentage leave her in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Also returning is Anala Nelson, an ASUN All-Freshman honoree, and Tiya Douglas, Briah Hampton, and Gabby Zapata Smalls.

Nelson has started in 44 consecutive games and started every game she has played in college. She also was the first player in program history to receive ASUN All-Freshman Team honors and the first to be named to a conference all-freshman team since 2003 when the APSU Govs were a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Nelson is third in the ASUN with 64 assists and fifth with 3.8 assists per game.

The 2023-24 roster included seven newcomers in Sandra Lin, Alyssa Hargrove, JaNiah Newell, Cur’Tiera Haywood, and Jeanine Brandsma. La’Nya Foster from Riverdale, Georgia, is the only freshman.

Sandra Lin is ranked third with a 1.33 assist/turnover ratio, 4.4 assists per game, and 1.79 steals per game.

Under the leadership of Young, the APSU Govs are 26-3 when scoring at least 70 points and 28-6 when allowing 60 or fewer points. The APSU Govs are 3-3 when scoring over 70 points this season and 5-2 when holding opponents to under 60 points.

The Governors’ 39.0 field-goal percentage defense is fourth all-time in program history. Young and the Governors set the program record for field-goal percentage defense with a 38.1 percent mark last season.

About the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears



Their Head Coach: Tony Kemper enters his first season leading the Sugar Bears after six seasons at the helm of Marshall women’s basketball. He is 10-5 during his first year in Conway and is 89-95 during his seven-year career.

2023-24 Record: 10-5, 2-0 ASUN

2022-23 Record: 8-18, 3-12 ASUN

Last Season Result: Lost to North Alabama, 75-42, in their last game of the season and did not make the ASUN Championship Tournament.

Notable Returner: Kinley Fisher returns for her junior season with the Sugar Bears. Fisher averaged 7.8 points and 1.7 rebounds last season. In her junior campaign, she averages 12.9 points and 1.8 rebounds. Her career high of 24 came on Jan. 6 against North Alabama.

Notable Newcomer: Cheyenne Banks comes to Conway after spending two seasons at Coffeyville Community College. In her junior season with Central Arkansas, Banks averages 5.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Her season high of 14 points came on November 23rd at Lindenwood, and her season high of 14 rebounds came on Nov. 14 against UT Martin.

