Clarksville-Montgomery County under Wind Advisory this Morning until Midnight Tonight

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Wind Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and most of Middle Tennessee. The advisory is in effect from Friday, January 12th, 2024, from 6:00am until midnight.

Southwest winds from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Scattered power outages are also possible due to fallen trees and minor structural damage.

Use extreme caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. East-west running roadways could be especially treacherous.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.