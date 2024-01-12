48 F
Clarksville
Friday, January 12, 2024
Clarksville Police Department reports Wreck with Minor Injuries Riverside Drive at Legends BBQ

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred today, Friday, January 12th, 2024, at approximately 12:21pm on Riverside Drive at Legends BBQ, 803 South Riverside Drive.

A vehicle hit a utility pole causing the power lines to be knocked down, which has shut down Riverside Drive completely. CDE is currently on the scene and is working to replace the utility pole.

The driver of the vehicle received minor injuries and motorists were advised to find an alternate route if possible or prepare for a delay in their commute. The roadway is now back open.

There is no other information available for release at this time.

City of Clarksville set for Possible Incoming Winter Weather
