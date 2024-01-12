Old Glory Distilling Co. to hold Hiring Fair for New Restaurant January 16th-18th

Clarksville, TN – Following the announcement of its brand-new restaurant, Old Glory Distilling Co. is hosting a hiring fair from January 16th–18th, 2024, to fill all non-managerial positions.

“As we approach the much-anticipated grand opening of our restaurant addition, we are excited to host this hiring fair for all non-managerial positions,” said Shannon Cunningham, Chief Operating Officer. “We’re looking to hire great people who have experience in the food service industry and a passion for quality customer service.”

The Restaurant and Silo Park at Old Glory Distilling Co. will offer a lively and welcoming dining experience. Distillery visitors can expect a full, state-of-the-art kitchen, a custom bar experience, indoor and outdoor seating options, and additional entertainment spaces.

Open job positions include servers, bartenders, cooks, and more. More information about qualifications and openings can be found on the Old Glory Distilling Co. website.

Who: The Restaurant and Silo Park at Old Glory Distilling Co.

What: A welcoming and collaborative atmosphere where potential employees can learn about hiring opportunities

When: January 16th–18th from 12:00pm–7:00pm



Where: Old Glory Distilling Co., 451 Alfred Thun Road, Clarksville, TN 37040

For More Information

Shannon Cunningham, Old Glory Distilling Co., 931.919.2522, shannon@oldglorydistilling.com

Ty Fiesel, MP&F Strategic Communications, 615.259.4000, Tfiesel@mpf.com

About Old Glory Distilling Company

Since opening in 2016, Old Glory Distilling Co. has grown to be one of Tennessee’s larger distilleries and carved out a space for itself on the Tennessee Whiskey Trail and across the mid-Volunteer State – the birthplace of legendary liquors. This family-owned, family-operated distillery utilizes a dynamic distilling operation to craft just over 3,500 barrels of Tennessee Bourbon annually.

From milling grain to barrel aging, each phase of the process takes place on-site to ensure each barrel meets Old Glory’s standards.