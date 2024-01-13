Austin Peay State University’s 40th Annual Candlelight Ball set for May 18th

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host the 40th Annual Candlelight Ball on Saturday, May 18th, at the Omni Nashville Hotel, located at 250 Rep. John Lewis Way S. in Nashville. Wyatt Johnson Kia will serve as this year’s Governor Sponsor, which is the 2024 Title Sponsor for Candlelight Ball.

“We’re thrilled to support Austin Peay State University and look forward to celebrating with everyone at the Candlelight Ball this year,” said Katherine Johnson Cannata, dealer principal for Wyatt Johnson Automotive Group. “Austin Peay State University continues to be a leading force in Clarksville, and the Wyatt Johnson team is honored to be the 2024 Governor Sponsor.”

During the 2023 Candlelight Ball, guests raised $162,500 through gifts and the live auction, surpassing the goal of $100,000 and making it the largest fundraising total in the event’s history. The University hopes to build on that success at this year’s Candlelight Ball.

“We ask our alumni, friends, and supporters to mark their calendars and celebrate the 40th anniversary of this signature event with us,” Austin Peay State University Vice President for Alumni, Engagement, and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said. “For four decades, our Austin Peay State University community has funded much-needed scholarships through the Candlelight Ball, and we have big plans to grow that impact in 2024 and all the years to come.”

The 2024 recipients of the Wendell H. Gilbert Award are Charlsie and John Halliburton (’69). John Halliburton graduated from Austin Peay in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration and a marketing minor, then served in the U.S. Air Force.

He had a successful banking career, and his service to the community has included participating in Leadership Clarksville, chairing the Clarksville Industrial Development Board and holding offices in the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis Club.

Charlsie Halliburton earned a Bachelor of Science from Western Kentucky University in 1970. As owner-instructor for Classic Steps School of Children’s Ballet, she volunteered her talents as a Mid-Cumberland Arts League Board member, chair, and grant writer for the Nashville Ballet and Nashville Symphony project for Austin Peay State University’s Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

She was honored with the APSU Ovation Award for her significant contributions to the arts and continued her service as board member and chair of the APSU Acuff Circle of Excellence, and as Candlelight Ball co-chair.

Charlsie and John are APSU Legacy Society members. In 1998, they helped establish the Tom Malone Memorial Endowed Art Scholarship. Due to their increased support for that fund, the Malone-Halliburton Classroom in the APSU Art+Design Building was dedicated in 2017.

The Spirit of Austin Peay Award winner is the Loos family. Dave Loos was hired in 1990 by then-APSU President Oscar Page and Athletics Director Tim Weiser to take the helm of the Governors men’s basketball program. The Clarksville community not only opened up their arms to Loos but also to his family – his wife, Phyllis, and their children David, Todd, Brad, and Nikki.

Dave left the APSU program after 27 years as the all-time Ohio Valley Conference wins leader and the all-time APSU wins leader. He achieved 502 career wins, granting him the 120th rank in all-time NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball head coaching wins.

Dave was also APSU’s director of athletics for 16 years. While he was often on the road for games and recruitment events, Phyllis cared for their four children while Dave was often on the road for games and recruitment events. The Loos children, and later grandchildren, were always present at APSU basketball games to cheer on Dave and the Governors.

They have become involved with APSU in their own ways, with David Loos Jr. (’94) giving back to his alma mater within athletics and being involved in the APSU Tower Club, Brad (‘01) as a Governors basketball player and graduate assistant and Nikki Loos Peterson (’04) serving 14 years as APSU’s director of alumni relations. The Loos family has truly made an impact on Austin Peay State University in many ways.



“We eagerly anticipate commemorating this milestone anniversary with our Governor family and all of our outstanding recipients of the 2024 Candlelight Ball awards,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “They are fine representatives of the Austin Peay Experience, and they embody what it means to be a Gov for life.”



To get your tickets for the 40th Annual Candlelight Ball, visit https://www.alumni.apsu.edu/s/1806/17/interior.aspx?sid=1806&gid=2&pgid=1746&content_id=1906

If you are interested in sponsoring a table at the event, contact the APSU Office of Alumni and Annual Giving at 931.221.7979 or alumni@apsu.edu.