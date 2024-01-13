Clarksville-Montgomery County Winter Storm Watch Update

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and all of Middle Tennessee. The Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Sunday evening until Tuesday morning.

Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of around 3 up to 5 inches are possible.

The temperature is currently 34 degrees and falling. The low tonight is expected to be 13 degrees. On Sunday, the high will be only 21 degrees before dropping to 12 degrees that night.

On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the high will be only 19 degrees, with the low Monday night dipping down to 9 degrees. The high will be 18 degrees on Tuesday, with the low reaching a frigid 4 degrees.

For Wednesday, it will be sunny with a high of 28 degrees. Wednesday night, temperatures fall to 17 degrees.

These cold conditions will cause the ground to freeze and the pavement to cool, creating the perfect conditions for the snow to stick and create slick roadway conditions.

There is a 40 percent chance of snow on Sunday night, increasing to a 50 percent chance on Monday and Monday night. The chance of flurries on Tuesday is 20 percent.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. If precautions are not taken, the cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.