Manna Cafe Ministries Golden Gala

By Tony Centonze
2023 Manna Cafe Golden Gala. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – This year’s Manna Cafe Ministries Golden Gala was bittersweet as about 200 supporters gathered to celebrate another successful year of assisting local families. Sadly, the organization’s first year without the leadership of Founder Kenny York, who passed away in 2022.

Guests enjoyed dinner, live music, and an exciting live auction. After dinner, Vicki York presented an update on the amazing things Manna Cafe was able to accomplish despite a decline in donations.

Manna served food boxes and hot meals to 53,000 families. Among those served were nearly 19,000 children. Overall, Manna distributed nearly 2,000,000 pounds of food to those in need.

Photo Gallery

