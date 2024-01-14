19.9 F
Clarksville
Sunday, January 14, 2024
2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Hundreds participated in Clarksville’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which was held at the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Fortera Stadium this year. This year’s theme was “fighting for a different future.”

Approximately forty teams and more than 300 participants participated in the Promise Garden opening ceremony. After moving remarks by Marie Eppes and Cindy Hancock, the Walk began. The track around APSU’s football field was filled with folks from local businesses, civic organizations, and non-profits.

Cindy Hancock said, “The end of Alzheimer’s will come through research. The money you raise helps the association fund some of the most promising studies in the field.” The association currently invests over $360 million in over 1,000 projects in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Photo Gallery

