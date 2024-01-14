8.7 F
Clarksville
Monday, January 15, 2024
HomeNewsLight Snow now falling in Clarksville-Montgomery County
News

Light Snow now falling in Clarksville-Montgomery County

Mark Haynes
By Mark Haynes
Winter Weather

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – Snow has started to fall in Clarksville-Montgomery County. It will continue until around 3:00am. It is currently 16 degrees. The low tonight will reach 10 degrees. There is a north wind of 5 to 10 mph, making the wind chill as low as -1 degrees. Snow accumulation tonight is expected to be between 1 and 3 inches.

Driveways are already being covered with snow. The temperature will make salt and brine virtually useless. Road conditions will become hazardous further into the night.

On Monday, there is a 70 percent chance of snow from 12:00pm until 5:00pm. The high will be around 18 degrees. The wind will be out of the north at 5 mph. The wind chill will be as low as 0 degrees. Less than an inch of snow is expected.

There is a 40 percent chance of snow Monday night, mainly before 10:00pm. The wind will be north-northwest, between 5 to 10 mph. This will push the wind chill to -7 degrees.

The high Tuesday will only be 17 degrees, with a wind chill as low as -6 degrees. There will be a north-northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday night, the low will be around 5 degrees.

Travel only if necessary, and pack a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle for emergencies.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Governor Makes Mark on Big Stage
Next article
Clarksville Police Department releases Victim’s Name in Pedestrian Crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Concord Drive
Mark Haynes
Mark Hayneshttp://www.discoverclarksville.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online