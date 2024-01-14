Light Snow now falling in Clarksville-Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN – Snow has started to fall in Clarksville-Montgomery County. It will continue until around 3:00am. It is currently 16 degrees. The low tonight will reach 10 degrees. There is a north wind of 5 to 10 mph, making the wind chill as low as -1 degrees. Snow accumulation tonight is expected to be between 1 and 3 inches.

Driveways are already being covered with snow. The temperature will make salt and brine virtually useless. Road conditions will become hazardous further into the night.

On Monday, there is a 70 percent chance of snow from 12:00pm until 5:00pm. The high will be around 18 degrees. The wind will be out of the north at 5 mph. The wind chill will be as low as 0 degrees. Less than an inch of snow is expected.

There is a 40 percent chance of snow Monday night, mainly before 10:00pm. The wind will be north-northwest, between 5 to 10 mph. This will push the wind chill to -7 degrees.

The high Tuesday will only be 17 degrees, with a wind chill as low as -6 degrees. There will be a north-northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday night, the low will be around 5 degrees.

Travel only if necessary, and pack a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle for emergencies.