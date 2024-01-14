Marsha Blackburn Report: Justice For Jeffrey Epstein’s Victims

Washington, D.C. – While redacted portions of Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs and Ghislaine Maxwell’s black book have been released in various lawsuits, we need the complete and unredacted versions from his estate and the FBI.

I introduced a measure, supported by all the Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee, to subpoena Jeffrey Epstein’s estate for unredacted flight logs, as well as to subpoena the FBI for all records pertaining to Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

I will be demanding a vote on these subpoenas whenever possible at Judiciary Committee meetings until the American people get the full truth and victims get the justice they deserve.

Weekly Rundown

Hamas sympathizers are blocking major roads to stop traffic. These actions are nothing short of lawlessness that should not be tolerated. I introduced the Safe and Open Streets Act, legislation that would make it a federal crime to purposely obstruct, delay, or affect commerce by blocking a public road or highway.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has failed communities across our country who are suffering from record fentanyl overdoses, human trafficking, and cartel violence. This week, I supported a resolution of no confidence against Mayorkas over his failure to secure the southern border.

Recently, we kicked off our 6th annual 95 county tour in West Tennessee. In Humphreys County, I toured the temporary school building where students are still displaced due to the ongoing flood recovery efforts. In Benton County, I visited the Second Harvest Food Bank distribution facility. In Henry County, I stopped by a bakery where we discussed economic development as well as the needs of small businesses in Tennessee. In Weakley County, we discussed the progress being made at the nearby Blue Oval City facility.

In Obion County, we visited the Discovery Park Tower overlooking I-69 which will establish a direct route from Memphis to Detroit. I met with community leaders in Dyer County who are tackling the issue of workforce development head on. I heard about Biden’s failing economic policies in Lake County. In Madison County, I gave an update to the annual West Tennessee Legislative Luncheon. I learned about how Biden’s border crisis continues to negatively affect the education system in Gibson County. In Carroll County, we discussed the importance of bringing high paying jobs back to the United States and stopping Communist China from monopolizing the steel market.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

The Small Business Administration has announced that physical disaster loans are now available in Cheatham, Gibson, and Stewart counties for Tennessee businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred on December 9th, 2023. Applicants can register online at DisasterAssistance.gov.