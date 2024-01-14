8.7 F
Clarksville
Monday, January 15, 2024
Snowy Week Ahead for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for January 14th-22nd, 2024

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County is expected to experience a snowy week ahead. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the area, effective from January 14th at 6:00pm until January 16th at 6:00am.

There is a 30% chance of snow this afternoon, mainly after 5:00pm. The clouds will be overcast, with a high near 20. The north-northwest wind will be around 10 mph. A total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tonight, there will be snow, mainly before 3:00am. The low will be around 10, with wind chill values as low as -1. The north wind will be 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

There will likely be snow between noon and 5:00pm on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It will be cloudy, with a high near 18. Wind chill values are as low as zero. The north wind will be around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

There will be a 40% chance of snow on Monday night, mainly before 10:00pm. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 6. Wind chill values as low as -7. The north-northwest wind will be 5 to 10 mph.

It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 17. The north-northwest wind will be 5 to 10 mph.

It will be mostly clear on Tuesday night, with a low around 4. The west-northwest wind will be around 5 mph, becoming south-southwest after midnight.

On Wednesday, it will be sunny, with a high near 30. The southsouthwest wind will be 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 18. The south wind will be around 10 mph.

On Thursday, there will be a chance of rain and snow after noon. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. The south wind will be 5 to 10 mph, becoming east-northeast in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday night, there will be a chance of rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of snow. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Stay safe and warm!

